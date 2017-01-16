Atlanta hits 77 in January for only 5th time on record

Jan. 14 was an unusually warm day in Atlanta with an afternoon high that was 25 degrees above average! The high was 77 degrees at 3:02 p.m. The normal high was 52.

In addition to breaking the record -- which was previously 73 -- the high was also extremely rare for January.

The high temperature has only reached 77 degrees five times in January since records have been kept in Atlanta. The previous four times were in 2002, 1975, 1950 and 1949.

Rare 70-degree-day in January

Since records have been kept, we've averaged only one 70-degree-day each January. However, we've seen five such days so far this January.

Prior to this year, Atlanta had not seen a 70-degree-day in January since 2013.

Why so warm?

Our unusual January heat is being caused by two things: a steady south wind, which pumped in warmer temperatures, and an area of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. The "upper level high" provided sinking air, which compresses and heats up, forcing temperatures to spike.

