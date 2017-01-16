2016 was warmest on record in Atlanta

Did 2016 feel warmer than usual to you?

If so, that's because it was.

The overall average temperature for the entire year was 65.9 degrees, which is the warmest on record in Atlanta. The second-warmest year isn't too far behind at 65.6 degrees from 2012.

Warmest Years on Record in Atlanta

65.9 in 2016 65.6 in 2012 65 in 1990 64.6 in 2015 64.5 in 2007 64.3 in 2011 64.2 in 1994 63.8 in 1991 63.7 in 1986 63.6 in 2921

Near-record 90-degree-days

Atlanta's overall average temperature was certainly influenced by a near-record number of 90-degree-days in the city. While we average 37 total 90-degree-days each year, in 2016 we saw 88! That's the second-most number of 90-degree-days on record in Atlanta, behind only 2011 and 1980, when the city saw 90 total 90-degree-days.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.