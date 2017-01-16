President of Morehouse College to step down

Morehouse President John Wilson will step down when his contract ends in June 2017.

The school made the announcement in a news release.

“The Board of Trustees recognizes Dr. Wilson’s significant contributions to the College and its students, faculty and alumni,” said Robert Davidson, Chairman of Morehouse College’s Board of Trustees. “Dr. Wilson turned around Morehouse in a number of ways. During his tenure, Dr. Wilson improved student achievement across a wide range of metrics..."

“[He] has established a clear, long-term vision for the future of Morehouse and leaves the institution with a solid foundation upon which to build,” said board trustee and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young. “He has helped to ensure that Morehouse College continues to serve as the premier educational institution to develop men for lives of leadership and service.”

Wilson became Morehouse's 11th president in November 2012, according to the school's website.

Wilson's announcement to step down comes after a push by many students and alumni to have him fired. He was a target of a change.org petition last year.

Among the criticisms, not building relationships to raise funding for the school and his decision to require students stay on campus beyond their freshman year.

But in its letter announcing Wilson's departure, the board of trustees praised him for improving student achievement and putting a spotlight on the college by hosting Vice President Joe Biden and bringing in President Obama as commencement speaker in 2013.

Wilson wasn't available for an interview but released this statement:

"I am proud of the work we have achieved and the obstacles we have overcome while serving as President of Morehouse College."

The school's next president has not been named.

