Atlanta Public Schools employee let go after ethics investigation

A district employee is no longer with Atlanta Public Schools following an ethics investigation that revealed the district allegedly paid more than $125,000 to the employee's own business.

The district says an internal investigation revealed that they have paid about $125,849 to a company called AndThenSome, which managed an elementary school's parking lot during special events near the Georgia Dome. The company also provided and managed event workers for athletic events with the district, according to a news release.

The district says the company is owned and operated by Randall Sellers, who was also the Director of Purchasing and Supply Services for Atlanta Public Schools.

Policy clearly prohibits employees from doing business directly with the APS, according to the a district, which confirmed Sellers is no longer with Atlanta Public Schools.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.