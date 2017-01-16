Mostly cloudy, shower possible Tuesday in Atlanta

Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta on Tuesday with a slight chance of a few showers late.

Will it rain?

Slight chance of showers.

What you need to know?

Our well-above average temperatures will continue on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will approach the region, which will increase our chance of showers, but only to a slight chance late. Little, if any rain is expected. The front is fairly weak with above average temperatures expected to continue throughout the week.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 53°. South wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 53°. South wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Mostly cloudy. 68°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 68°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Mostly cloudy. 72°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 72°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph. 5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 71°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 71°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. 67°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. 67°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. 63°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

5:55 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance today.

Weather in YOUR area

