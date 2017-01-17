Child, 9, shot by brother, 10, inside Decatur home

A child was shot in the leg in DeKalb County Monday night, January 17, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Police in DeKalb County said they don't believe a boy purposely shot his 9-year-old brother in the leg late Monday night.

Police said the 9-year-old was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Several adults were in the home at the time of the shooting just before midnight Monday night, but authorities said they were all asleep. They aren't sure how the 10-year-old got the gun or to whom it belonged.

Police said they aren't treating this as a malice crime and said charges may not be filed.

