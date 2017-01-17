Georgia St. shooting show dumps UL-Lafayette 101-86

D'Marcus Simonds and Isaiah Williams both scored 24 points and each made nine field goals to lead hot-shooting Georgia State past Louisiana-Lafayette 101-86 on Monday night.

Simonds was 9-for-14 shooting, Williams was 9 for 16, and Georgia State (10-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) shot 62 percent from the field (36 for 58) including 10 for 19 from 3-point range.

Jeremy Hollowell added 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while Devin Mitchell scored 11 and Malik Benlevi had nine, and they both shot 4 for 5 from the floor. It's the second time this season the Panthers topped 100 points.

Georgia State now is 44-19 in regular season conference games since rejoining the Sun Belt Conference in 2013, the most wins of any school in the league.

Frank Bartley IV led Louisiana-Lafayette (12-6, 2-3) with 19 points and nine rebounds, Bryce Washington's double-double included 18 points and 10 rebounds, Johnathan Stove added 17 points, and Jerekius Davis scored 15 points.

