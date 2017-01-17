GBI: Man dead after crime spree, shootout with deputies

Deputies in the Coweta/Fayette County area said a man died after he wrecked a stolen car and exchanged gunfire with deputies following a crime spree early Monday night.

Authorities said it wasn't immediately clear whether the man was killed in the gun battle or as a result of injuries sustained when he wrecked the car along the interstate in Tyrone after running into a roadblock set up by authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on the scene Monday morning and they'll take over the investigation moving forward.

Initially, Coweta County Sheriff Mike Yager said authorities got a call of someone driving a stolen vehicle who had left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

When officers from three agencies responded to the area, they said the suspect jumped out of the car and ran.

After a search, police said they located the man. He was inside a home in Tyrone trying to secure another vehicle. The homeowner there confronted the man and opened fire on him.

The suspect stole the homeowner's vehicle and fled again. Fayette county deputies chased him toward a roadblock at the Fayette/Coweta County line where he wrecked the vehicle.

He fired a shot at them, and they returned fire, deputies said. He died as a result of his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

