Women attacked in Virginia-Highland say peace-of-mind threatened

Two women who were attacked and robbed in the Virginia-Highland area said they always felt safe in the neighborhood -- until last weekend.

The women, who were battered and bruised in Saturday's 3 a.m. attack, spoke exclusively with CBS46 News on the condition that their identities wouldn't be revealed.

"Even when it was happening, it was just surreal," one woman said. "I just kept thinking there's no way this is actually happening. We've always felt so safe in our neighborhood."

Both women are in their early 20s. They said although they've taken the two-block walk home many times, they've now lost their sense of security.

"All the sudden, a guy comes at us and like 'football tackles' us to the ground," said one of the women.

The two men pistol-whipped, beat and robbed the roommates of their purses and jewelry, they said.

"I was more nervous about my roommate. My roommate was bleeding a lot," one woman said.

They said the two suspects then fled on foot. Both women hope people in the area keep an eye out for the two men and hope police catch them soon.

"We had to call for help. We had to scream for help," said one of the women. "Something needs to be done."

Shots fired in incident along Beltline

The violent attack is just one of three recently reported by neighbors.

There was reportedly an attack along Greenwood Avenue and another similar incident in Inman Park near the Beltline.

