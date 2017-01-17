Woman: Criminals posing as utility workers broke into home

A woman in Newnan is warning her neighbors to watch out for a group of alleged con artists purporting to be utility workers before robbing victims.

Surveillance pictures show one of the people believed to be part of the elaborate scheme to deceive. The victim said she never saw it coming.

She said she saw a woman on her security camera wandering around her backyard so she went outside to check it out. The woman said she was with Newnan Utilities and that she was "counting the poles" on the woman's property.

"The last thing on my mind was burglary robbery or anything like that," the victim said.

She said the poser walked her around to the front of the house, she didn't lock the door, and that's when she believes the victim crept into her home and stole her safe.

After about 15 minutes outside with the woman, the victim went back inside. She knew something was amiss when she found some mud on the floor and other things out of place, but she paid it no mind.

The next day, she found out she'd been had.

"I opened the cabinet that didn't have the safe in it, and everything was askew," she recounted. "So, then, I opened the side that had the safe in it, and the whole safe was gone. That's when I knew I was in big trouble."

