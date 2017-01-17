Growth continues to surge near Suntrust Park

With the opening of Suntrust Park a little more than two months away, economic development leaders in Cobb County say the commercial and residential development inspired by the stadium continues to progress at an overwhelming pace.

Meanwhile, one of the largest road construction projects in recent state history continues to progress in that area, causing traffic delays that business leaders hope are alleviated within a year or so.

"When the construction is completed, in my opinion, the traffic is going to be improved in this area," said Tad Leithead, Chairman of the Cumberland Community Improvement District. He believes once the nearby I-75 express lanes are complete, traffic will loosen up. In the meantime, the growth continues.

Leithead says the arrival of the new Braves' stadium has helped bring in even bigger commercial and residential developments, while also accelerating the ones that were already in the works.

Two office towers, a hotel, and two residential towers will be built right along I-75. A parking lot will replace a wooded area nearby.

With all that comes a question that's been hanging over Cobb county for decades: Will there ever be a light rail or rapid transit system to connect with the Cumberland area?

"It won't happen in the next five years, but it'll happen in the next 15 years," said Leithead.

He doesn't know how much it will cost or what it will look like but that day, he believes, must come for the area to sustain itself. Meanwhile, construction is likely to begin on the five new buildings near the Cobb Performing Arts Center some time in the next two years, with an estimated completion date for the project likely at least seven to eight years away.

