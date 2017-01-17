911 calls released in dog attack that killed child, severely injured another

Atlanta Police said dogs who reportedly mauled three children in a neighborhood this morning. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Logan Braatz, 6, was killed and Syrai Sanders, 5, was critically injured after being attacked by dogs as they walked to the school bus stop. Source: Family

The owner of two dogs who mauled a young boy to death and critically injured a young girl has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Cameron Tucker was given a straight $70,000 bond when he appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Tucker is also charged with two counts of reckless conduct after police said his two dogs attacked the children Tuesday morning as they walked along Cerro Street, off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, on their way to the school bus stop.

One dog was identified as a pit bull, while the other was identified as a pit bull mix, according to an Atlanta police report.

Tucker's attorney called the 31-year-old a family man who lives with his fiance, mother, mother-in-law, and six-month-old daughter.

"The two other family members that are a part of the family are the two dogs that are in custody," said attorney Cinque Axam.

"Mr. Tucker is shocked, he’s saddened and he is surprised that is has occurred. It’s heartbreaking, it’s very sad but Mr. Tucker has cooperated with the police and the authorities," he added.

"We’re not sure yet as to how they got out. They are family dogs, so they are indoor dogs, they’re around kids all the time," said Axam. "Every morning he lets his dogs out to use the bathroom. He has a fenced-in backyard, so how the dogs got out we do not know, but when he realized they were not in the backyard when he went to let them back in, he immediately went around the neighborhood to look for the dogs."

Family tells CBS46 the boy killed in the attack is 6-year-old Logan Braatz. The girl has been identified as 5-year-old Syrai Sanders. She was listed in good condition Wednesday.

911 calls released

CBS46 has obtained the 911 calls released following the attack. They give a glimpse into the chaos that played out moments after the dogs attacked the children. During the calls, dispatchers encouraged the callers to grab towels to help stop the bleeding, all while the dogs were still running wild.

Caller: "It's grown men chasing dogs, they just keep attacking the kids. Oh my god, this little boy, Oh my god!"

Dispatch: "How many children are bitten?"

Caller: "I just know about this one little girl."

Dispatch: "How old is the girl?"

Caller: "She's like 5."

Dispatch: "How's the little girl doing with the face injury?"

Caller: "She's lying down on the ground bleeding."

Dispatch: "I need you to stop the bleeding on the other one that you can okay? I need your hands right now they need your hands."

Neighbors are able to grab towels to slow the bleeding. Meanwhile, more people come on the line. One woman says people were chasing the dogs and may have even hit one with a car to scare them off.

Dispatch: "They ran the dogs over?"

Caller: "They ran one of them over the other one is just running loose."

Deceased child's mother speaks to CBS46 News

We saw raw emotion from Logan's mom, Angelica, as she explained exclusively to CBS46 how she's coming to grips with the loss of her son.

"He's got an older brother who is special needs and it's hard for him right now to understand that his brother is gone," she said.

She told us she heard the early morning screams of children on their way to the bus stop.

"We heard screaming from the house and everybody came running," she said. "I saw the one child laying on the ground and then everybody still trying to find the other kids."

She says that while helping others, she was trying to find Logan, but by the time she did, it was too late.

"Back here behind the house is where I found him," she said. "The gentlemen here in the jeans actually carried him from back here up to where the ambulance was."

"When I got down there, the dog at the time was mauling on my great niece and she wasn’t moving or nothing," said Tamiko Williams, a relative of Syrai's.

She and other adults ran to the scene to help. They had sticks and bats to try to get the animals away.

"The dogs was still chasing everybody, there was nothing we could do because they kept coming back, kept coming back," Williams described.

The owner of the dogs, Tucker, was taken away by police officers in the back of a patrol car and police processed his house.

According to Atlanta Public Schools, the children attend F.L. Stanton Elementary School.

Heartbreaking news today. Child has died as a result of a pit bull attack. Prayers go out to the family. Homicide detectives on the scene. — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) January 17, 2017

"It's been a terrible loss," said Logan's grandfather, Bryant Braatz.

"Very outgoing, he was the kindest soul you’d ever meet. He’d do anything for any other little kid," the grandfather explained.

Video from Chopper46 showed a dog sitting in a driveway while police waited by their patrol car. A dog at another home nearby, which police said was involved, sat on the porch while police waited nearby. Items littered the ground near the scene.

A CBS46 camera crew at the scene captured video of officers surrounding one of the dogs. When the dog tried to get away, an officer fired shots at the dog. The dog was hit, but ran off and was later captured, police said.

Animal control officers later took the dogs into custody. Investigators were trying to determine whether a third dog, perhaps a stray, was involved in the mauling. Animal control describes the dogs as pit bull mixes. They are being held at animal control while the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, CBS46 talked with dog trainer Angie Woods about what makes a dog attack. She says it can be from several reasons, including excitement, fear and even dominance. Woods also says dog owners have the responsibility to keep their dogs under control.

"No dog should be running free. We're in America, we're not in a third world country and we know that we have laws and it's our responsibility to control our dogs," said Woods. "We all have a right to walk to school and take a walk with our dogs and to enjoy ourselves outside and not be accosted by somebody's animal."

Woods also says if a dog tried attacking you, your best escape route is to jump on top of something tall, like a vehicle.

According to the CDC, more than 4 million dog bite incidents occur each year. Of those attacks, 800,000 people will have to go to the hospital and half of those are children. According to dogsbite.org, a non-profit group that tracks dog attacks, more than 300 people were killed by dogs in the years 2005 through 2015. Pit bulls contributed to 64 percent of those deaths.

