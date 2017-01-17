Trump: Rep. John Lewis lied about never missing an inauguration

For the second time in three days, president-elect Trump has engaged in a twitter rant calling out Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

John Lewis said about my inauguration, "It will be the first one that I've missed." WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

"thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president." Sound familiar! WP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

The latest series of tweets comes after Lewis told media that he would boycott Trump's inauguration and it would be the first one he has missed.

“It will be the first one that I miss since I’ve been in Congress,” Lewis said. “You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right," said Lewis.

But in a statement released to CBS, Lewis missed the 2001 swearing in of President George W. Bush.

“His absence at that time was also a form of dissent,” Lewis’ communications director, Brenda Jones, told CBS News’ Walt Cronkite in an email. “He did not believe the outcome of the election, including the controversies around the results in Florida and the unprecedented intervention of the US Supreme Court, reflected a free, fair and open democratic process. “

Lewis is not only lawmaker that has decided to boycott Friday's inauguration. In fact, more than 20 lawmakers have announced they wont attend in the aftermath of his attack on Lewis.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.