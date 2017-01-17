Governor Deal announces senior leadership changes

Governor Nathan Deal nominated Georgia Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore to replace current Commissioner Bert Brantley.

Brantley is being sought to take over as Chief Operating Officer of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the executive director of Georgia Allies. The appointment is expected to take place January 18.

Moore, a graduate of Morehouse College, has served as the Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services since December 2012. His 20-year career in state government includes 14 years with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, where he served as the deputy director of the agency for six years.

Brantley has served as the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services since March 2016. His experience in state government includes four years as the director of communications and press secretary for Gov. Sonny Perdue.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.