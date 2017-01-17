Truck falls into sinkhole at car wash in Hall County

Hall County Fire officials were on the scene of a giant sinkhole that swallowed a large commercial vehicle.

The incident took place at the Diamond Auto Spa on Wallis Road in Hall County, Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

According to officials, the vehicle was a Hydro-Vac truck that carries approximately 1600 gallons of water and weighs approximately 55,000 lbs. An active fuel leak from the truck is being mitigated by a private contractor who is offloading the fuel before the vehicle is moved.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Wallis Road at Branch Road in Oakwood will be closed until this incident is cleared. Oakwood PD will be handling traffic control.

