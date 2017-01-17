Gov. Deal won't attend Trump inauguration, cites taxpayer money

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal says he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Deal's decision was confirmed by CBS46 political reporter Giovanna Drpic.

Deal says he's not attending the inauguration because it would cost too much money for taxpayers. He says he originally planned to attend, but when he found out it would cost taxpayers as much as $20,000, he changed his mind, according to a spokesperson with his office.

The spokesperson said Deal didn't feel he could justify spending that amount of money.

U.S. Representative John Lewis - who represents Atlanta -- also announced he would join dozens of Democrats who wouldn't attend the inauguration in protest of Trump and his policies.

