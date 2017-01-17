Police: Woman's body found outside Roswell home

Police say a woman's body has been found in Roswell.

The woman has been identified as 53-year-old Karen LaForge of Johns Creek.

The body was found outside a home in the 500 block of Tyson Circle, according to authorities.

Officials say a man inside the home called 911 to report the body. Investigators have not said whether the woman lived at the home or if she had any relationship with the man who called police.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide, but didn't provide additional details. They towed away two cars and a truck that were in the driveway of the home. Cherokee County deputies also brought in a box truck with 3-D scanning technology.

This is Roswell's first homicide of the year.

Neighbors who live in the area say they are stunned.

"I cannot believe something like this is happening here," said neighbor Cathy Resnick.

"I was hoping someone maybe had a heart attack in the front yard, I wasn't even thinking it was a crime," said Pete Ovdenk.

