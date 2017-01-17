Body found in yard of abandoned home in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Body found in yard of abandoned home in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
Police say someone's body was found Tuesday in the front yard of a home in Atlanta.

The body was found at the abandoned home in the 1300 block of Epworth Drive SW.

Police say the victim was shot.

No additional information was provided by authorities.

