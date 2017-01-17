Atlanta Department of Transportation study proposed to city council

Atlanta is a picture perfect city except for one thing.

"I plan my whole day around traffic," driver Michelle Long said. "I work from home and go to school at Georgia State so I avoid the hours between seven and 10 because traffic is horrible. It's notoriously horrible," she added.

That's why Atlanta City Council Post #3 at large member Andre Dickens has brought a traffic focused resolution to the council. He is proposing a feasibility study be done on creating a singularly focused transportation department in the city of Atlanta.

"I just think that it will be more effective and efficient if we have all that under one roof so we can coordinate better and apply for federal grants," Dickens said.

He points out there is public works, T-SPLOST money for transportation projects in the city, and public transit all under different departments. Dickens said bringing it all under one umbrella would help them focus on one common goal.

"Reduce congestion and also plan for the future as we roll out more transportation options if that be autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, street cars, and a number of other things coming down the pathway."

It's in the early stages now, but if it could bring a traffic solution to the city, it's something some drivers would like to see.

"Yes I think most studies are beneficial especially if you are looking to improve the city in an area we definitely need improved," Long said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.