Meet Zoo Atlanta's baby giant pandas

Xi Lun and Ya Lun are almost five months old. Just like little humans, they love to eat, sleep and play with their toys.

The girls, who weigh 13 and 15 pounds are from China. They'll return in three-to-five years but for now, Zoo Atlanta is their home. It's part of a conservation effort to save vulnerable giant pandas.

"Here we take care of them as our own in the best way we can," said Mammal Keeper Stephanie Braccini.

Although they're twins, they have much different personalities. Ya Lun is always on the go, while Xi Lun is more interested in laying around.

The giant panda exhibit is open to the public now but it’s the twins' mom, Lun Lun, who decides when her babies can come out.

"When you have such an amazing, experienced mom as Lun, we let her call all the shots and tell us what she's comfortable with," said Braccini.

But don't worry, as they get older, mom will get more comfortable with them going out on their own.

