Cobb County teacher, organ donor dies on Florida vacation

A Cobb County teacher died while on vacation in Florida.

Mary Barkley died on Jan. 16 after she was caught in a riptide while swimming in the ocean, according to a letter sent to parents.

Barkley was a 7th grade lead and life sciences teacher at Dodgen Middle School, where she taught for 16 years.

She also saved two lives as an organ donor, according to the letter.

The letter sent to parents from the school's principal is provided below:

Dear Parents: It is with great sadness and shock that I share with you the sudden passing of Mary Barkley on Monday, January 16, 2017. Mary was an amazing and beloved 7th grade lead and Life Science teacher here at Dodgen for 16 years. Mary also sponsored the Environmental Club. Mary died last night while vacationing in Florida. While swimming in the ocean, it appears she was caught in a riptide. Mary touched many of our students and faculty with her bright smile that always lifted everyone’s day. She was a phenomenal teacher and had a passion for science. Mary loved her students and the Dodgen community. She will be greatly missed. Mary was an organ donor and through her generosity and thoughtfulness saved two lives. When we learned of Mary’s death, we decided to share this information with all of the students. It was important for all students to have the same information to avoid rumors. A statement was given to each teacher to be read to all homeroom classes. Counselors, administrators and the Prevention/Intervention Center Crisis Response Team were on hand visiting each class, offering the students a time to talk and to share feelings. Students who were most upset were taken aside for individual or small group discussion. Ongoing grief and loss groups may be formed to give some of the students more time to adjust to this tragedy. Please take this opportunity to check with your student given the events of today. Your teen may experience grief and you may see some of the following emotions/behaviors: Tearfulness

Physical complaints- stomach aches, headaches, etc.

Bad dreams

Irritability

Clinginess

Inability to concentrate

A temporary dip in grades

More pronounced fears; of dying, of the dark, of you dying, of walking home alone, etc.

Regressive behaviors Here are some ideas to help your child/teen with grieving: Read a book on grief together.

Let your teen talk about the death or draw pictures of what he or she felt happened.

Let them express their feelings.

Offer them loving, touching support.

Allow them to be sad and to cry. Let your teen ask questions and answer them as simply as you can. If you need to, it’s okay to say “I don’t know how to answer that. Perhaps we can find someone who can help us.”

