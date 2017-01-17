A new chapter for Thomasville Heights Elementary

Thomasville Heights Elementary students are turning over a new page.
For years, this school was the worst performing of all Atlanta Public Schools. But things are changing since the district hired outside managers to work with Thomasville Heights.
The school is now modeled after one of the best charter schools in Georgia, Drew Charter.
With six months of new management, there are signs of a turnaround for Thomasville, and Tuesday they didn't have to look far for inspiration.
Golf prodigy, Mariah Stackhouse, joined the students for reading time.
Last year, the metro Atlanta native became the 8th African American woman to earn a LPGA membership. And although she has the talent, Stackhouse says it takes more than that to flourish.
"Make it something that is enjoyable and that you get rewarded for completing,” said Stackhouse about growing up in the public education system.
“That was my experience. I think that helped me learn to love reading a lot. To have teachers and principals that pushed me."
A lesson worth passing on to others so the pro golfer teamed up with the company KPMG. Together they donated nearly 2,000 books to the library and the students.
The goal at hand is succeed through literacy.
