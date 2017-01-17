Braves in "exclusive negotiations" to move Spring Training complex to Sarasota County

The Atlanta Braves have announced plans to build a new spring training complex in Sarasota County, Florida, and are in "exclusive negotiations" with the county and its partners at the West Villages.

The plans would call for the Braves to relocate their spring headquarters from Disney's Wide World of Sports in Orlando to the new complex in south Florida as soon as the 2019 season.

"We appreciate the patience of all parties during this process," Braves Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk said in a statement. "This is the perfect location for our team and we couldn't be more excited to be part of Sarasota County and West Villages. "

McGuirk has been leading the team's efforts to secure a new spring training site. The team's lease with Disney expires after 2018.

In March of 2016, the Board of County Commissioners authorized County Administrator Tom Harmer to negotiate with the Braves, and in June the team asked for more time to continue the discussions.

"There's still a lot of work to do to finalize the terms, agreements and approvals necessary, but this announcement is a major step forward in the efforts to bring the Braves to our area," Harmer said. "Continuing to expand sports tourism is high on the county's list, and the opportunity to bring a major sports anchor to the City of North Port could have a significant impact in south county."

The county says they will spend the next several months finalizing the terms of the agreement, and will provide an update on the negotiations at a Board of Commissioners meeting next week.

