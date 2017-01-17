Atlanta United add two players in final rounds of MLS SuperDraft

Atlanta United added two more players to their inaugural roster during the final two rounds of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft Tuesday afternoon.

The team selected Harvard midfielder Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu with the 46th overall pick, and Creighton goaltender Alex Kapp with the 68th overall pick. They join the two players selected by Atlanta United in the 1st round of the draft last Friday, Syracuse defender Miles Robinson (picked 2nd overall) and Providence midfielder Julian Gressel (picked 8th overall).

Wheeler-Omiunu started 61 games in four seasons at Harvard, racking up 4 goals and six assists. The Massachusetts-native was twice named to the All-Ivy League first team squad, and was the Crimson's team captain his junior year.

Kapp spent the 2016 season with Creighton after playing four years for the Boston College Eagles. Kapp made more than 200 saves in his 62 appearances between both the Blue Jays and Eagles. Last season, he helped Creighton reach the third round of the NCAA Tournament, and propelled Boston College to the NCAA quarterfinals the season before that.

Atlanta United will begin their inaugural season on Sunday, March 5th at Bobby Dodd Stadium against the New York Red Bulls.

