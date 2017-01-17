HIV/AIDS awareness event featured some of Atlanta's biggest stars this weekend

Over the weekend Atlanta locals gathered for a formal black-tie event geared towards bringing awareness to the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Titled "A Celebration for a Cure" this event was curated by Antonio Brown (owner of LVL XIII luxury shoe company)and was hosted by former Real Housewives of Atlanta Star, Nene Leakes.

During the event, recording artist K. Michelle graced the guest with a performance of her song "Forward" followed by R&B newcomer Ro James performed his Grammy nominated single "Permission".

H.E.R.O for Children, a non-profit organization geared towards helping children in Atlanta suffering with HIV/AIDS was the beneficiary for this year's proceeds. During Brown's performance, he presented the organization with a $5,000 donation in which he pledges to donate for the next five years.

