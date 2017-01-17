Company claims Diane McIver owed them nearly $1 million

A letter written to Diane McIver's estate shows a tangled web of the woman's business ventures.

The letter signed by her former company, Corey Airport Services Executive Vice President, is asking Diane's estate to pay the company $975,000. It claims she owes Corey that money because of a loan she was given in that amount from DRS Investments.

But from there it only gets more complicated. Diane actually owned DRS investments with one of her Corey coworkers. After she died, her co-owner assigned the loan to Corey Airport Services, the company that Diane was the president and CEO.

The letter goes on to say that DRS Investment owes Corey more than $3 million. However it does not ask Diane's Estate to pay that entire debt. It only requests $975,000 be paid.

Monday, Tex McIver held a second estate sale with Diane's belongings to pay more than $350,000 of bequests in her will. If this claim made by Corey is found to be legitimate, it will only be paid after those bequests are fulfilled.

A spokesperson for Tex McIver says the letter does not provide any proof that Diane was loaned the money.

U.S. Enterprises tells CBS46 the claim will be filed in probate court and a judge will decide whether or not the money must be made.

CBS46 will continue to follow this story. Stay tuned for the latest details.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved