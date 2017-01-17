Which lawmakers from Georgia will attend Trump's inauguration? - CBS46 News

Which lawmakers from Georgia will attend Trump's inauguration?

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

CBS46 is reaching out to members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senators representing Georgia to see who will attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

U.S. Senators from Georgia

  • David Perdue (R) - Will attend 
  • Johnny Isakson (R) - no information yet

U.S. Representatives from Georgia

  • Rick Allen (R) - Will attend
  • Sanford Bishop (D) - Will attend
  • Buddy Carter (R) - Will attend
  • Jody Hice (R) - Will attend
  • Barry Loudermilk (R) - Will attend?
  • David Scott (D) - Will attend
  • John Lewis (D) - Not attending
  • Hank Johnson (D) - Will be a last minute decision
  • Doug Collins (R) - No information yet
  • Drew Ferguson (R) - No information yet
  • Tom Graves (R) - No information yet
  • Tom Price (R) - No information yet
  • Austin Scott (R) - No information yet
  • Rob Woodall (R) - No information yet

