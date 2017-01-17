Which lawmakers from Georgia will attend Trump's inauguration?

CBS46 is reaching out to members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senators representing Georgia to see who will attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

We will continue to update this page as we receive responses.

U.S. Senators from Georgia

David Perdue (R) - Will attend

Johnny Isakson (R) - no information yet

U.S. Representatives from Georgia

Rick Allen (R) - Will attend

Sanford Bishop (D) - Will attend

Buddy Carter (R) - Will attend

Jody Hice (R) - Will attend

Barry Loudermilk (R) - Will attend?

David Scott (D) - Will attend

John Lewis (D) - Not attending

Hank Johnson (D) - Will be a last minute decision

Doug Collins (R) - No information yet

Drew Ferguson (R) - No information yet

Tom Graves (R) - No information yet

Tom Price (R) - No information yet

Austin Scott (R) - No information yet

Rob Woodall (R) - No information yet

