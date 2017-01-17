East Paulding school booster club faces mountain of debt over football facility

A parent booster club at East Paulding High School may be forced to disband due to an outstanding debt they’ve not been able to pay off.

Ten years ago, parents secured a loan from the Georgia Heritage Bank to help pay for a $900,000 field house for the football team. The parents’ share of that loan was $450,000, but in the years since, they’ve only been able to pay off $60,000.

“There’s no way the booster club can afford these payments and continue to provide what ultimately we’re supposed to provide for the boys,” said club treasurer Sheryl Cone, who inherited the debt from her predecessors.

“I inherited this along with every other parent in East Paulding High School,” she said.

One of the parents involved in the original loan acquisition 10 years ago declined to comment on the story.

The school board voted last week to stop providing any financial assistance to the booster club’s payment efforts, something the school district had been doing for several years.

Georgia Heritage Bank would not comment on this story, nor on how they plan to collect the outstanding debt.

