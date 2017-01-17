49ers reportedly plan to offer Falcons' Shanahan head coaching job

The Falcons offense has been turning heads and shattering team records all season long, and their brilliant play may have just earned offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan his first head coaching gig.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers plan to officially offer their open head coaching job to Shanahan once the Falcons' season comes to an end.

49ers plan to offer their HC job to Falcons' OC Kyle Shanahan whenever Atlanta’s season ends, sources tell ESPN. Willing to wait for him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2017

Kyle Shanahan is open to a second meeting with the 49ers whether Falcons win or lose Sun. How that goes will determine if he takes job... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 17, 2017

Per NFL rules, the 49ers cannot officially make an offer to Shanahan while the Falcons' season is still on-going. The Falcons encountered a similar situation two years ago, when they had to wait until the conclusion of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl run before offering then-Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn their open head coaching job.

The Falcons offense flourished in Shanahan's second year as coordinator. The team finished atop the league in points scored with 540 (which was also a team record.)

