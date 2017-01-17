Court approves class action suit against East Point for allegedly overcharging for power

A court has approved a class action lawsuit against the city of East Point for allegedly overcharging for power.

The court's approval was confirmed by CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy.

Outraged residents filed the lawsuit in 2016, accusing their government of putting profits over people.

An attorney representing residents says the city has collected millions of dollars from overbilling during the past decade and placed the money in a general fund.

The city responded by saying their actions are justified.

