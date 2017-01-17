Sandy Springs adds tech surcharge to permit applications

The city of Sandy Springs has announced a new technology surcharge that will apply to all permit applications.

A spokesperson with the city says the surcharge will cover the cost of technology and software necessary to provide online permitting services.

The fees, which start immediately, will be implemented on a sliding scale, according to the city.

Permit applications under $100 will be charged a $5 technology surcharge, while applications over $50,000 will be charged the maximum $200 surcharge, according to the city.

