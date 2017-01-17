Angry residents in Gwinnett County call on commissioner to resign

Gwinnett County taxpayers blasted Commissioner Tommy Hunter at a county commission meeting on Tuesday. Angry residents demanded that Hunter resign after posting a comment on Facebook saying, "John Lewis is a racist pig."

MORE: County commissioner under fire after calling John Lewis 'a racist pig'

“It should not have happened and he has indicated by these comments that he should not be sitting on the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners,” taxpayer Maxine Wheatley said.

“I understand emotions are high and many are upset about that post. I apologize for the choice of words I made about Congressman Lewis,” Commissioner Hunter said at the meeting.

Hunter said he made the comment in response to the congressman saying he didn’t see President-Elect Trump as a legitimate president.

“The first thing that needed to happen is that I needed to issue a letter of apology to Congressman Lewis, which I did this morning,” Commission Chair Charlotte Nash said at the meeting.

“I don’t think anyone should tolerate it. Words hurt, but furthermore, when you have half that county that believes in you, they’re looking for your integrity and character,” taxpayer Jasper Watkins said.

“I will not allow baseless accusations of racism against me or anyone to keep people from speaking up. I’ve learned a lot from this and will continue to work hard to serve all of District 3 and all of the people of Gwinnett County,” Hunter said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.