Mostly cloudy, morning fog in Atlanta Wednesday

Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta on Wednesday with morning fog and afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

After some morning fog, we'll see mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta on Wednesday. A weak cold front will be south of the city, which means temperatures won't be as warm, although still well above average. An isolated shower or two is also possible with the front so close, but most of us will stay dry.

Plan your day

8 AM

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 58°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Noon

Mostly cloudy. 64°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



3 PM

Mostly cloudy. 66°. Northwest wind from 5-15 mph.



5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 64°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 62°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 59°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

5:56 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Thursday night through Friday morning

Weather in YOUR area

More weather

