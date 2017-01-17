Storms expected for NFC Championship in Atlanta

If you plan on heading to the Georgia Dome, or tailgating for Sunday's NFC Championship, expect the potential of storms.

Tailgating, game forecast

A storm system is expected to sweep across the southeast on Sunday, which currently looks to bring scattered showers and thunderstorm to Atlanta. If you plan on tailgating or traveling to and from the game, you'll want to keep up-to-date with CBS46, CBS46.com and our social channels for the latest updates. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast as the weekend approaches.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s for much of the day with a south wind that could be on the breezy side.

