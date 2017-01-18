3 year-old boy struck and killed in Ingles parking lot

A man is charged with driving under the influence and vehicular homicide after he struck and killed a child in the parking lot of an Ingles grocery location in White County Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland radio station WRWH reports 3 year-old Easton Cain was standing near an SUV when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 36 year-old James Holcomb. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m.

Holcomb was allegedly intoxicated when he struck the child. He faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving without insurance and first-degree vehicular homicide.

No court date has been set for Holcomb.

The incident remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Cain, hoping to raise $15,000 for funeral expenses.

