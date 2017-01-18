Snow plow driver clears path for disabled man in wheelchair

A snow plow driver in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero after clearing the path of a disabled man who was struggling to get home in his wheelchair.

Kari Campbell of Menasha, Wisconsin posted a picture to Facebook showing the plow driver assisting the man.

The plow driver cleared a path for the man as he navigated his way home and also helped the man get up to his front door.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.