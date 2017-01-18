Maten, Parker help Georgia knock off Vanderbilt

By GEORGE HENRY

Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Yante Maten scored 21 points, Juwan Parker added 17 points and Georgia beat struggling Vanderbilt 76-68 on Tuesday night.

J.J. Frazier finished with 15 points, five assists and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-6, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), who have won three of four.

Vanderbilt, which trailed nearly the entire game, has lost four straight - its longest skid since January 2015 when it dropped seven in a row.

Matthew Fisher-Davis, Vanderbilt's leading scorer this season, did not start for the first time this season and finished with nine points on 4-for-13 shooting. First-year coach Bryce Drew held him out until the 13:38 mark of the first half and until the 14:06 mark of the second half.

Luke Kornet scored 19 points and Riley LaChance had 13 for the Commodores (8-10, 2-4).

