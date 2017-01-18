Several members of the CBS46 team made their way to Flat Shoals Elementary Schools to give away books for the CBS46 Cares Books to Kids Initiative.

Each child was given five books, along with a CBS46 satchel.

CBS46 collected more than 20,000 books and collected more than $35,000 in donations during the book drive which was launched in September.

"Big props and shout outs to channel 46 for putting this on and for embracing...We talk about reading being fundamental and reading is essential...this is a blessing," said the Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools, Dr. Stephen Green.

