3 men carjack woman as she pumps gas

Police are searching for three men they say carjacked a woman as she pumped gas in southwest Atlanta.

The incident occurred around 11:15 pm, January 15 at a Shell Gas Station located in the 3500 block of Cascade Road.

According to authorities, the victim was approached by two male subjects asking for change. One of the men rushed her from behind and began to choke her until she fell to the ground.

The male subjects snatched the keys and phone from the victim's pants. The three male subjects then fled the scene in the victim's blue 2013 Ford Focus was taken by the men.

If you have information regarding this case, contact police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.