DOJ investigates corruption allegations at Atlanta City Hall

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >
A man is dead following a hit and run incident in DeKalb County.More >
A man is dead following a hit and run incident in DeKalb County.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
Joel Williams, 30, and Alvion Robinson, 27, are accused of shooting a man on Highway 78 near Mountain Industrial Boulevard.More >
Joel Williams, 30, and Alvion Robinson, 27, are accused of shooting a man on Highway 78 near Mountain Industrial Boulevard.More >
Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.More >
Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.More >
President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.More >
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.More >
CBS46 is challenging Georgia lawmakers about why they didn't approve a sales tax holiday this year.More >
CBS46 is challenging Georgia lawmakers about why they didn't approve a sales tax holiday this year.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More >
There's another delay in the vote on Republicans' Senate healthcare proposal. Now, many Georgians are wondering what will happen to their healthcare.More >
There's another delay in the vote on Republicans' Senate healthcare proposal. Now, many Georgians are wondering what will happen to their healthcare.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
The election to replace Mayor Kasim Reed is nearing, and several candidates have placed their name in the hat in hopes of becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.More >
The election to replace Mayor Kasim Reed is nearing, and several candidates have placed their name in the hat in hopes of becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.More >