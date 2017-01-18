DOJ investigates corruption allegations at Atlanta City Hall

All is normal outside Atlanta City Hall.

Inside, there are whispers about a federal case involving the people who make decisions on who gets awarded city construction contracts. In a case that could rattle the ranks in city hall, a construction company owner is expected to enter a guilty plea later this month on charges of bribery and money laundering.

Elvin Mitchell Jr., 63, is accused of paying more than $1 million to secure City of Atlanta contracts over a five-year period.

According to a statement released by U.S. Attorney John Horn, Mitchell and another person in the construction industry paid "an individual in exchange for City of Atlanta contracts, believing that some of the money would be paid to city officials who exercised influence over the contracting process."

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed returned late Wednesday night from a trip to Washington D.C., his office told CBS46. Reed attended a ribbon-cutting in Atlanta Thursday, but declined to answer any questions about the investigation.

It's not clear who the individual mentioned was, or is in Atlanta government, but city council member Felicia Moore said she's shocked and interested in seeing who else is involved in the case.

"At the end of the day, the gentleman (Mitchell) is going to plead guilty, which means, 'I'm admitting that I've done something wrong. I'm admitting that I'm doing what they're alleging,' so that means not only is there smoke, there's fire," said Moore.

"The biggest question at city hall is, 'Who are the other people?' Who are the other people that are involved from city hall? Who was the person he was working with? And who in the administration were helpful in making sure that he got the contracts?" she said.

CBS46 has learned that Mitchell knew he was being investigated and that someone else wanted to keep him quiet. A police report shows that someone threw a brick through a window of Mitchell's southwest Atlanta home with a message written on it saying, "Shut your mouth, shut up." According to the report, Mitchell also found two dead mice placed on his car and doorstep.

The attorney for the City of Atlanta released the following statement:

For quite some time, the City Law Department has been actively involved in assisting the Justice Department in its investigation. We will continue to do so. Any allegation that the City’s procurement process has been compromised in any way undermines the public’s trust in government. Accordingly, we will not rest until this case is fully resolved and justice has been served.

ER Mitchell Company

The ER Mitchell Company has been involved in several big government construction projects for the city of Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Georgia World Congress Center and Fulton and DeKalb County Schools, but it was April 2006 when Herry International and ER Mitchell were suspended from a DeKalb County School's project over allegations of mismanagement and billing fraud.

Mitchell and Herry were fired from the project 10 months later, and in 2007 the pair sued for $478 million in damages. After six years and millions of dollars in legal fees, a settlement agreement with Herry and Mitchell was reached and the former school supt., Crawford Lewis, took a plea deal in the case.

We have put calls out to Mitchell's attorney, who has declined to comment on the case.

