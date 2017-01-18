Falany Performing Arts Center at Reinhardt University celebrates 15 years

-- The Floyd A. and Fay W. Falany Performing Arts Center at Reinhardt University is celebrating 15 years of bringing quality entertainment and culture to the community this February. Source: Reinhardt University

"The Falany Performing Arts Center on the campus of Reinhardt University is the hidden gem of North Georgia. We have a fabulous evening planned to celebrate the Falany’s 15 years in North Georgia,” said Joan McFather, a member of the FPAC’s Advisory Board.

The anniversary celebration will be held Friday, Feb. 10, beginning with a pre-concert reception at 6:30 p.m.

A concert featuring The ‘Hardt Breakers, Men of ‘Hardt and some of the outstanding faculty and students from Reinhardt’s School of Performing Arts will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by desserts and a toast. The ‘Hardt Breakers and Men of ‘Hardt are the University’s all-female and all-male a cappella groups.

Opened in 2002, the FPAC is home to a 350-seat concert hall that has seen the likes of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Drifters and the Vienna Boys Choir.

