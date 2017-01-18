Sandy Springs officer struck by vehicle

The suspect in a hit and run that involved a police officer was located and taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. January 13, Officer Leon Millholland was on a traffic stop on Roswell Road when he was struck by a blue, passenger vehicle.

The driver, Melanie Moser, caused the officer to suffer minor injuries. Moser was charged with the Georgia Move over Law and hit and run.

