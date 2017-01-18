Police: Driver leaves scene after accident in Atlanta

Police say a person had to be removed from a vehicle after an accident in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Moreland Avenue SE and Isa Drive SE.

The condition of the person who had to be removed from the vehicle was not provided by police.

Meanwhile, authorities say one of the drivers left the scene after the accident.

