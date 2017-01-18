Police: Suspects repeatedly steal from church in Gwinnett County

Police say two men repeatedly stole from a church in Gwinnett County in early January.

Police say the men broke into Atlanta Tamil Church in Norcross on January 1, 2 and 3.

The suspects broke into the church at night by going through a back door.

Police say several items were stolen during the burglaries, including musical instruments and video cameras.

Additionally, one of the suspects walked into the church one night and simply fell asleep prior to eating cake out of a refrigerator, according to authorities.

If you have any information on the burglaries, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

