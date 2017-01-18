Morehouse president: "I regret I have to leave now"

Morehouse College is parting ways with Dr. John Wilson, the college's 11th president.

In a news release, the college announced that Dr. Wilson's contract would not be renewed when it expires in June.

"I regret that I have to leave now," Wilson said.

Dr. Wilson now has just six months left to serve as the HBCU's president and he doesn't really know why.

"We've raised 70 million dollars in this four-year period," he explained.

He said that's the most money ever raised in a four-year period in the history of the college. On top of that, Wilson said alumni giving is up as well as the four-year graduation rate.

Some students told CBS46 that they felt their voices didn't matter.

"You can't say 'we're going to make the decision for you' and you don't give me an option to voice my opinion," said Jeffrey Burgess, a junior.

Morehouse faculty is now demanding an explanation. In a letter, they said they strongly object to the decision by the board of trustees. They said they will investigate the matter.

Wilson's tenure was not without controversy. Although he did raise money, some students say it was off of their backs. A petition to have him fired was circulated.

"Where that petition is concerned, there were fewer than 400 alumni and they weren't all alumni," Wilson said. "Fewer than 400 people signed that petition. We have 18 thousand alumni."

