Rough ride in midtown construction zone

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA

Construction on a $150 million mixed-use development is under way in midtown Atlanta.

Like other construction areas, traffic is affected.

But this is not a simple detour situation. There is a triple lane cut in the pavement on West Peachtree Street and 18th Street. Drivers hit the plate and then the drop, in some cases damaging their cars.

Better Call Harry takes a look and gets a fix.

