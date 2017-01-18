Rough ride in midtown construction zone

A Fairburn homeowner is demanding that her cable provider replace all of the electronics in her home. Comcast sent a contractor to make an upgrade and during the installation, the power surged. The woman says she has thousands of dollars in repairs.More >
A Fairburn homeowner is demanding that her cable provider replace all of the electronics in her home. Comcast sent a contractor to make an upgrade and during the installation, the power surged. The woman says she has thousands of dollars in repairs.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a woman so convinced that she'd won a foreign lottery, she gave away almost every penny she had.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a woman so convinced that she'd won a foreign lottery, she gave away almost every penny she had.More >
Are you fed up with robocalls? More than 2.4 billion robocalls are made every month.More >
Are you fed up with robocalls? More than 2.4 billion robocalls are made every month.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
A man is dead following a hit and run incident in DeKalb County.More >
A man is dead following a hit and run incident in DeKalb County.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >