Police: DNA left at scene could lead to Bridget Shiel's killer

CBS46 has obtained exclusive details in one of Atlanta's most violent crimes -- the murder of a 19-year-old found stripped naked and shot to death in Atlanta.

Bridget Shiel was brutally gunned down and there were few clues for police. But eight months into the investigation police say DNA left at the scene will lead them to her killer.

Shiel's body was found on May 31, 2016 in Oakland City Park in southwest Atlanta.

Police confirm the aspiring model, who appeared in several music videos and in several backpage ads as an escort, had been shot several times in the back as if she was running away from her killer.

In an exclusive interview with CBS46, a high ranking member of the Atlanta Police Department confirmed detectives have uncovered a new lead that will identify Bridget's killer.

"We have some DNA from the scene, we know it's male DNA," said Major Adam Lee III. "We're hoping we will get the match to that person. Sometimes it takes a while."

Police say a witness saw Shiel with two men the night before her body was found. She was in the passenger side of her red Ford Fusion at a Shell station on Memorial and Rockbridge Drive in DeKalb County.

"There was actually seven wounds to her back, the ones to her torso caused her death," Lee added.

Her car was found a day later ditched behind a cell phone tower in Stone Mountain, several miles from the crime scene.

"We initially though she was dumped there, but after further review, we believe it happened in the park and she was trying to flee whoever committed the murder," Lee said.

Lee told me they have talked to several suspects, but they have not been able to tie them to her murder. The DNA detectives have uncovered is the break they hope will solve this case.

