New mobile health vehicle in Atlanta

Seeing a medical doctor will be more convenient for workers in Atlanta.

A new Mobile Health Vehicle(MHV) will now be available to the City of Atlanta Employees.

Mayor Kasim Reed joined Jim Simpson,Kaiser Permanente of Georgia Interim President and Yvonne Cowser Yancy, Commissioner of the City of Atlanta Department of Human Resources, to unveil the new MHV.

The vehicle features two exam rooms and a handicap accessible bathroom. Patients will also be provided with a wide range of primary care services including biometric screening for blood pressure, blood sugar levels, body mass index and cholesterol levels, in addition to health coaching and immunizations.

“I want to thank Kaiser Permanente of Georgia for partnering to provide our employees with greater access to essential services through this state-of-the-art mobile health care facility,” said Mayor Reed. “In 2012, my administration launched ‘A Healthier You’ initiative with a goal to expand the City’s focus on employee health and wellness. The new Mobile Health Vehicle helps us reach our goals by making it easier and more convenient for employees to get the care they need.”

The City of Atlanta is the third largest public sector health benefit plan in the state of Georgia with over 22,000 covered lives and an estimated $140 million annual insurance budget

Kaiser Permanente is one of the medical insurance plans offered to the employees.

Kaiser will not only provide MHV at no cost, but this mobile health service will also be available to underserved communities.

