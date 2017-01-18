Gwinnett County attorney arrested after prostitution sting

An assistant Gwinnett County district attorney has been arrested in connection with a prostitution sting.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Quinn turned himself in to Dunwoody Police on Tuesday.

Investigators have charged at least seven people following a December bust at the Dunwoody apartment complex, Perimeter Center East. Police put hidden cameras in the building, which they say captured hours of illicit activity.

